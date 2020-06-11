B.C. health authorities have added 12 new COVID-19 cases around the province, as 185 remain active as of Wednesday, June 10th.

To date, 2,328 people who tested positive have recovered, which represents 86.9% of the province’s 2,680 total cases.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, no deaths have been attributed to the virus on Wednesday. So far, 167 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

As well, no changes in infection numbers have been recorded in the Interior Health region, remaining at 195 cases.

As people travel more, Henry and Dix urge people to stick to provincial and federal health guidelines, particularly people coming from the United States.

“If you are someone who works in our health-care system, someone for whom essential travel is required or live in the same household with essential workers, it is very important to continue to limit your other social interactions so you don’t spread the risk around,” said the joint statement. “Anyone coming across our border from the United States is coming from a high-risk area and needs to take full precautions to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus to your family or community in Canada.”

As well the public is reminded that tests may not always work in some circumstances.

“A COVID-19 test when you are asymptomatic is ineffective and is not your passport to increase your social circle. Following all of the rules for safe physical distancing and wearing a cloth mask when you can’t keep those distances is important.”