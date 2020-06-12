Meat producers in Electoral Area D of the RDCK will have an easier time selling their product.

The updated meat inspection regulation will make Class D licenses readily available for the region. The Provincial government says the aim is to encourage the “farm-to-fork” trend which is growing in many B.C. communities.

A Class D license permits the holder to slaughter up to 25 animal units on-farm. That product is then able to be sold directly to consumers or retail outlets like restaurants and meat shops in the region where the meat was slaughtered.

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall says this means more people will have access to locally-raised meat in the Kootenays thanks to the changes made by the Province.

“Today’s announcement is good news for Kootenay farmers, producers, and everyone in our region who will be able to enjoy more local, sustainable food,” said Mungall. “I’m proud of the work that our government has done in collaboration with local partners to make this important change.”

According to Mungall, the changes follow consultations by the Ministry of Agriculture and the direction of the Select Standing Committee on Agriculture, Fish and Food’s September 2018 report which recommended more support for B.C.’s local meat production and processing industries while promoting the interests of local producers, processors, retailers, and consumers.

The same changes apply for farmers in the Alberni Valley and the Fraser-Fort George region. As for if and when the same meat-friendly changes apply for other districts and communities, the Province added the following:

“The BC NDP government continues to consult with ranchers, abattoir operators, local governments and other stakeholders to review and improve the province’s rural slaughter capacity, and support more opportunities for the production and sales of locally raised meat products in B.C.”