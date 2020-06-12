At 7:21 .pm on June 11, 2020, two Nelson Fire & Rescue Services crew members arrived to a ceiling area of a bathroom on Victoria and Josephine Street.

It was all hands on deck shortly after when 22 more firefighters followed suit from their homes, bringing with them two fire engines, one ladder truck, one tender truck, and two utility vehicles.

“When the first crew arrived, NPD members confirmed that everyone was out of the building. The fire had extended to the ceiling space and an aggressive interior attack was initiated.” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Daloise reported in Thursday night’s release.

He added, “The structure had undergone extensive renovations and modifications that made accessing the area where the fire had traveled to very challenging. The fire caused enough damage to the roof structure that continuing to attempt to suppress the fire from the inside was no longer safe, and a defensive, exterior attack was transitioned to. The ladder truck was utilized to try and get water in the attic space to prevent it from spreading to the businesses below.”

The building also houses Nelson’s Busaba Thai Cafe, which sits below the suite that was engulfed in flames. No word yet on the severity of damage the local business sustained.

As of 9:00 p.m on Thursday, crews were still identifying and isolating hot spots to completely extinguish the fire. Significant fire damage impacted the the roof structure and part of the upper floor, with smoke and water damage throughout the building.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and its cause is under investigation.

Nelson Fire & Rescue Services would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to call 911 immediately when they find a fire.

Nelson Fire & Rescue Services would like to acknowledge the assistance of the Nelson Police Department members, BC Ambulance Service personnel, Nelson Hydro and FortisBC Gas for their assistance with this incident.

The blaze adds to the already long list of emergencies Nelson Fire & Rescue Services responded to so far this week.

Monday morning crews rescued a capsized elderly kayaker and later in the day, the very same crew responded to a call for an elderly female in cardiac arrest with the BC Ambulance Service.