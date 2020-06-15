Salmo RCMP seized 220 marijuana plants and packaged marijuana.

On June 14, 2020 police executed a search warrant issued under the Cannabis Act at a residence on Liness Road, which sits roughly seven kilometres south of Salmo BC’s village centre.

Among the plants was also packaged marijuana.

“One male was located inside the growing operation when members entered the residence and a charge of Production of Marijuana Cannabis will be recommended,” said Corporal Darryl Orr, Salmo RCMP Detachment Commander.

The male will be appearing in Nelson Court in October.