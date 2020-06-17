Recent weather patterns in the region have prompted the Southeast Fire Centre to temporarily lift the ban on category 2 fires everywhere, while category 3 fires will only be allowed in specified areas.

Category 2 burns will be allowed through the Southeast Fire Centre’s service region. A category 2 open burn includes:

One or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide.

Stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size.

The use of fireworks.

Burn barrels and burn cages.

Sky lanterns.

Exploding binary targets.

“Anyone planning to conduct category 2 open burning, should always check the ventilation index, follow the open burning smoke control regulations and practice safe burning. Create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material. Have an adequate source of pressurized water on hand. Never leave a fire unattended and make sure the fire is fully extinguished with ashes cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time,” said the Southeast Fire Centre.

The Southeast Fire Centre said that category 3 open burns will be limited to the Arrow, Kootenay Lake, and Columbia fire zones within its jurisdiction. The fire ban will remain in effect for Cranbrook, Invermere, and the Boundary area. A category 3 fire includes:

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide.

Three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide.

The burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

The burning of one or more windrows.

Those wishing to start a category 3 fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717.

A map of the impacted areas can be found here.