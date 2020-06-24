The Regional District of Central Kootenay and Recycle BC will need a few days or to make the switch to the new recycling system

Rather than doing them all simultaneously, each of the 23 depots’ upgrades will be staggered from late-June through August, 2020.

According to the Regional District, the first phase of depots will only see brief closures whereas later phases may see up to a few weeks of service interruption. Due to challenges resulting from the province-wide transition of RBC’s post collection contractor, Green for Life (GFL), and the COVID-19 pandemic, some closures may take longer than expected.

The green bins used to collect MIXED recycling for the previous recycling program will be removed by the end of June. They will be replaced with new bins which will be allocated for specific material types which must be sorted by locals.

View the chart bellow for sorting details:

Recycle BC and GFL said they aim to have all depots open by August 1 or earlier. Until then, remaining depots will not be accepting recyclables until Recycle BC’s local hauler is able to accept the material.

Residents are asked to hold on to recyclables if their local depot is closed or travel to the closest Recycle BC depot. For more details and updates, check the RDCK website.