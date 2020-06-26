Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday, discussing Phase 3 of the Restart Plan that began earlier this week.
A number of topics discussed include:
- Salvaging what is expected to be a tough summer for the tourism sector
- Racist practices investigation within B.C.’s health care system
- Reopening of B.C. casinos
- The minimal impact COVID-19 has had on Indigenous peoples
- Issues several neighbouring states are having with the virus and why it’s key to keep the American border closed
- Discussions with the BCHL and WHL on how to safely resume play for the upcoming season
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: