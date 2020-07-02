Canada and the United States completed their 10th round of negotiations on a new Columbia River Treaty, discussing each country’s proposed framework for a modernized treaty.

The 10th round of negotiations took place on June 29th and 30th, 2020 through web conferencing.

The B.C. Government said Canada responded to the United States’ proposed framework for a new Columbia River Treaty that was first tabled in Washington, D.C. during their last negotiating period. Canada also tabled its own framework for a modernized treaty, which was developed in collaboration with First Nations in the Columbia Basin, federal, and provincial authorities.

“Due to the confidential nature of the cross-border negotiations, details of Canada’s initial proposal and of the U.S. framework cannot be made public,” noted the B.C. Government. “The tabling of proposals is one part of a complex negotiation process. The exchange of options between countries will take time.”

When the time is right, the B.C. Government said they will consult with local governments, residents, First Nations and stakeholders on the proposed options for a new Columbia River Treaty. However, the B.C. Government said the process has to be “sufficiently advanced” for the options to be clear and concise and could still take some time.

Canada and the United States have yet to schedule their next round of negotiations.