Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Salvaging the tourism season in BC with more domestic travellers
- The re-opening of hotels, motels, and resorts during Phase 3 of the recovery plan
- Negative financial impact COVID-19 has had on the sector
- The ability to acquire more domestic travellers with WestJet and Air Canada ending physically distanced flights
- Financial support for seasonal businesses
- How sports organizations and leagues can operate during the pandemic
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: