She has a line of shoes named after her and now Dr. Bonnie Henry has won a national award.

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer was given the Canadian Public Relations Society award for Outstanding Public Relations and Communications Management.

The award is given to a Canadian who is not a professional communicator but to someone who demonstrates consistent leadership in communications.

Dr. Henry was awarded by the Society for being one of the most effective public health communicators of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield, Olympian Clara Hughes, and Rick Hansen are some other notable recipients of the award.

*** Story by Wendy Gray ***