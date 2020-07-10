There’s some good news on the job front in our country.

New numbers from Statistics Canada out this morning find the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the pandemic began to reopen.

The agency says 953,000 jobs were added last month, including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.

The unemployment rate dropped to 12.3 percent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 percent in May.

However, it’s not all good news.

StatsCan says there are still some 3.1 million people affected by the shutdowns of March and April when public health restrictions forced businesses to close and workers to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.