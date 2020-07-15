B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,149 as of Wednesday, July 15th, as health authorities are reporting 21 new infections across the province.

To date, 2,753 people have fully recovered, and 207 cases currently remain active.

A total of 216 cases have been reported within the Interior Health region so far.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, no new deaths have been reported. COVID-19 has been attributed to 189 deaths in B.C.

The province has seen a slight increase in cases the last few days, and Henry and Dix said this is a reminder that B.C. residents need to remain cautious.

“We are concerned about the increase in new cases in recent days as COVID-19 continues to silently circulate in our communities,” said Dix and Henry. “No one wants to get sick with COVID-19, nor do we want to inadvertently pass it onto others. While the symptoms can be mild, it is a complex illness that has serious consequences.”