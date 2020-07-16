75 long term care beds are being added in Nelson, also providing future employment in healthcare.

“The community of Nelson has been a strong voice for services that are truly responsive to the people and families of this area,” said Michelle Mungall, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “I am thrilled that we are finally making this long-time vision come true with a strong partnership led by Interior Health and partners in community.”

The welcomed improvement is a part of 495 long term care beds being added throughout the Interior Health region.

Once open, the number of publicly funded long-term care beds available in the Interior Health region will increase by nearly 10%, rising to 6,550.

140 additional beds are planned for the Central Okanagan in Kelowna, 100 in Kamloops, 90 in Vernon, 90 in Penticton and, of course, 75 in Nelson. According to the Province, the exact location of the beds will be determined through the competitive bid process.

“COVID-19 has shown what we can achieve together,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The investments we made to raise care standards across B.C. made an important difference when we were met with COVID-19. The plan we are setting in motion today for nearly 500 beds is what people in the region need. This historical investment is a commitment to seniors living in Interior communities, an assurance that care close to home will be available, when they need it.”