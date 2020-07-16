Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- BC reporting its highest death toll from illicit drugs for the second straight month in June
- High drug toxicity death rates among the five health authorities in BC
- Additional drugs being mixed fentanyl leading to fatal results
- Possible funding increase for safe injection/overdose prevention sites in the province
- Surging rates of Indigenous overdose deaths in 2020
- How the public health emergency on illicit drugs has taken a back seat since COVID-19
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: