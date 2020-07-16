A framework has been put in place to help renters in B.C. pay any overdue rent over a period of time ahead of the Provincial Government lifting the ban on evictions based on missed payments.

The B.C. government said the repayment framework was put in place to help tenants and landlords before the ban on evictions for non-payment of rent is lifted on September 1st.

“We know that COVID-19 has touched all aspects of our lives and our economy. As we carefully move forward with restarting the economy, we are taking the same measured approach to tenancy rules and giving people advance notice so they can plan,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These changes will build on the extension of our Temporary Rent Supplement (TRS) program and give renters until next summer to gradually pay back any unpaid rent to help them maintain their housing, while also continuing the ban on rent increases until December.”

The Province said the framework will come into effect once the ban is lifted, and requires that landlords give their tenants until at least July of 2021 to pay back rent that is owed, as long as monthly payments are being made.

While rent will likely be due on September 1st, the first payment on any back pay will not be due until October 1st, assuming the renter gave a repayment plan before the end of August.

For example, if a renter owed $2,000 in missed payment, the framework would allow them to pay $200 a month from October 2020 to July 2021.

The Provincial Government said there is some flexibility, however, allowing lower payments over a longer period of time or gradually increasing payments.

B.C. will also continue its ban on rent increases until at least December of this year.