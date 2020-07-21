The Nelson Salmo Great Northern Trail will be closed from Tuesday July 21, 2020 to Friday between 7:30 am to 4:30 pm due to structural work on the Hermitage Creek Trestle.

The location of the closure lies between the Svoboda Road trail head, north to Troupe.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay encourages locals and tourists alike to instead explore the Nelson Salmo Great Northern Trail, southward from the Svoboda Road.

Alternatively for the early risers or late afternoon hikers, the closed off section of the trail may be tread either before 7:30 a.m or after 4:30 p.m.