Nelson RCMP were called to Six Mile Beach north of Nelson after a report of a drowning couple over the weekend.

Unfortunately, on July 18, 2020 it would only be one of the two who would be rescued.

The woman was brought to shore by a paddle boarder before police arrived at the scene, but her 23-year-old male companion succumbed to the lake.

“Search and Rescue were called and made extensive patrols using sonar and camera equipment but were unable to locate the missing man,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

The following day, the man’s body was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team. Police said there is no evidence to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death.

The deceased’s name will not be released and no other information is available at this time.