The Canada Revenue Agency is extending the payment deadline due to COVID-19.

The agency said it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is committed to supporting Canadians throughout it.

To that end, they are extending the payment due date for current year individual, corporate, and trust income tax returns, including installment payments, from September 1st to September 30th.

They said the extension includes the late-filing penalty as long as the return is filed by September 30th.

The CRA is also waiving interest on existing tax debts related to individual, corporate, and trust income tax returns from April 1st to September 30th and from April 1st to June 30th for GST and HST returns.

