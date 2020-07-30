Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures are now in effect for the Riondel Water System due to an extended power outage resulting in low reservoir levels.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said the measures will remain in effect until further notice and stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather persists, or if the reservoir declines to critically low levels.

Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures include:

Watering of lawns is prohibited.

Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs ONLY between the hours of

6 am – 10 am and 8 pm – 10 pm.

Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can, and or hand held hose is permitted at any time.

For more information about water conservation including: information on xeriscaping (drought resistant landscaping) and the RDCK Water Conservation Measures table, please visit the RDCK website at www.rdck.ca/water, or contact the RDCK at 250-352-8192 or 1-800-268-7325 ext. 8171.