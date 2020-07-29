As of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, residents in the City of Nelson must adhere to Level ONE Water Restrictions.

“Mandatory water conservation measures are put in place to alleviate demand on the City’s drinking water supply, and to ensure that water is prioritized for potable uses and adequate fire protection,” said the City.

Water demand has increased significantly due to outdoor water usage since temperatures have risen, and will continue to be hot and dry through August.

Mandatory Water Conservation Measures are as follows:

If you live at an even # address, you can only water your lawn using a sprinkler or irrigation system on Wednesday and Saturday between 4:00 A.M. -9:00 A.M. & 7:00 P.M. -10:00 P.M.

If you live at an odd # address, you may only water your lawn using a sprinkler or irrigation system on Thursday and Sunday between 4:00 A.M. -9:00 A.M. & 7:00 P.M. -10:00 P.M.

Regardless of your address, you may water trees, shrubs, vegetables and flowers using a sprinkler between 4:00 A.M. -9:00 A.M. & 7:00 P.M. -10:00 P.M. on any day. You can water these items using a hose with shut-off nozzle or a drip irrigation system at any time.

All hoses must have an automatic hand-held shut-off device/nozzle present at all times.

Please refer to the infographic below for guidance on water usage during Level One.