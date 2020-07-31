The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay)

A COVID-19 smartphone app, backed by the federal government, has launched.

The app, called COVID Alert, lets users know when they come close to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The app compiles anonymized data and uses reports from confirmed positive virus cases to let users know when they’ve been near someone who has the virus.

The initial rollout is only in Ontario currently but officials are encouraging Canadians across the country to download the app in anticipation of more provincial and territorial health authorities signing on to use the new software.