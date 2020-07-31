Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday, discussing all things COVID-19.
The number of topics in the interview include:
- Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak
- Why B.C. is not considering a mandatory mask policy
- The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta
- The current state of B.C. casinos reopening
- Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring
- Her message to residents for the B.C. Day long weekend
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: