B.C. Premier John Horgan said enforcement is coming for people who flaunt restrictions and are still holding large, private parties.

Horgan said while the province would prefer British Columbians to use their good judgement, escalating enforcement is a possibility, starting with warnings and then getting into severe penalties.

The Premier’s notice comes after the province reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with most of the cases in the Lower Mainland among young people exposed at large events and people travelling outside of the province.

It is B.C.’s third-largest single-day increase since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a joint statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, they too are continuing their message against large gatherings.

“We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning. We need everyone to recommit to using the skills we’ve learned. Keep gatherings small, have a designated ‘contact keeper,’ limit time with others, maintain physical distance and always stay home if you’re feeling unwell.”

“We must all keep working together to protect people’s health, homes and livelihoods, and to get our province back on track. We are all in this together, so let’s continue holding the line.”

