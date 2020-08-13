The PRT Nursery fire in Harrop from Highway 3A Thursday afternoon. (Supplied by Andy LaRose)

UPDATE:

There is an ongoing fire taking place in Harrop.

Regional District Fire Services are being aided by the BC Wildfire Service to try to maintain the flames.

The fire broke out earlier Thursday afternoon.

Harrop Procter Road will be closed for the immediate future.

The fire is under scene assessment by the Regional District Fire Services to determine the cause of the blaze.

Officials will release more details once the fire has been controlled.

*** with files from Zach Stewart ***

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire has been reported by witnesses near Harrop and Redfish.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen rising above the treeline.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

At the time of publishing, the BC Wildfire Service has not reported any nearby wildfire.

MyNelsonNow.com will have more information as it becomes available.