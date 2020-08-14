ICBC’s Enhanced Care coverage bill, which will save most British Columbians an average of 20% on their vehicle insurance, is expected to take one step closer to becoming official.

The B.C. Government said the bill is expected to be given royal assent on Friday, and come into effect in May of 2021.

The changes will give most B.C. residents savings of around $400 on insurance payments and provide increased care and recovery benefits.

Current limits will also be expanded from $300,000 to $7.5-million to provide people who have been injured in a crash with care for as long as they may need it.

“Injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle crash can take time to work through – for some, a lifetime. To have Enhanced Care coverage, which provides physiotherapy for injured people, is good news for those who are injured, as their care will be available for as long as they need, helping them live their best quality of life possible, said” Christine Bradstock, CEO of the Physiotherapy Association of B.C.

The Provincial Government said this marks the biggest change in ICBC’s 40-year history.