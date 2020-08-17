All users on the Duhamel Creek Water System are under a Boil Water Notice from the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

Located 13 kilometres northeast of Nelson, Duhamel resides within Electoral Area F of the RDCK and is located along the north short of the Kootenay Lake’s west arm. Anyone connected to the water system is instructed to boil their water for a full minute.

“The Boil Water Notice has been issued due to water main work to repair the substantial leak detected during the distribution system investigation in May,” said the RDCK. “The work will require depressurization of water mains that will create a potential for backflow of contaminants to enter the water system.”

The RDCK said the notice will remain in place until two consecutive bacteriological tests are completed and show positive, acceptable water quality results.

Water service will also be interrupted periodically between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm on Monday, August 17th as the RDCK repairs the water main.

“Consumption level chlorine will be added to the system as an additional precautionary measure,” said the RDCK.

The Boil Water Notice issued by Interior Health and RDCK is recommending all users boil their water for one full minute before consumption.

“Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.”

Anyone who owns a public facility must post the official Boil Water Notice are all sinks or water fountains accessible to the public, an all clientele must verbally be notified of the Boil Water Notice as well.

MORE: Duhamel Boil Water Notice (August 17, 2020)