The BC Wildfire Service said the Woodbury Creek wildfire southwest of Kaslo is producing a large column of smoke which is highly visible from Kaslo, Nelson, and the surrounding region.

As of Monday evening, the BC Wildfire Services estimates the blaze to be 150 hectares. That being said, the fire is not impacting any communities or structures at this time and is not a significant threat to the public as the fire burns remotely on the eastern edge of Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park.

“BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site, with the aid of helicopters,” said the wildfire authority. “It is burning in steep and difficult terrain that is unsafe for crews to action directly.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze was first discovered on Saturday, August 15th and is a “modified response fire” after it sparked from a suspected lightning strike. That means the fire is being “monitored closely” and is being managed through a combination of firefighting techniques. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the suppression techniques include direct and indirect attack, while they also monitor the fire to “steer, contain and otherwise manage fire activity within pre-determined perimeters” that they have established.

In the surrounding region, the Woodbury Creek wildfire is just one of 10 active wildfires burning near Riondel, Crawford Bay, Kaslo, Slocan, Winlaw, and Vallican.

Further details on the active wildfires can be found through the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

