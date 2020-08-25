For the full map, click in the link provided in the article below (supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

An area restriction is now in effect within the Little Slocan area due to the Talbot Creek Wildfire.

The area northwest of Vallican includes the Little Slocan River and Lower Little Slocan lake, but not Little Slocan Lake which can still be accessed from the north.

A full map of the restricted area may be viewed in this link provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area, unless the person:

first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or enters the area only in the course of:

travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order; using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act; travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in s.56 of the Wildfire Act ; or travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.

According To the BC Wildfire Service, road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on the most recent fire activity.

As of Monday, August 24, 2020 the BC Wildfire Service said personnel were able to conduct more accurate GPS mapping of the fire, and now estimate the Talbot Creek wildfire to be 188 hectares in size.

“Crews and aviation resources are focusing suppression efforts on the south and east flanks of the fire,” the BC Wildfire Service announced Monday. “Initial attack crews continue to work on constructing helipads to support helicopter resources. Dozer and excavators are being moved into place to begin work on a contingency fire guard along the south-southeast flank.”