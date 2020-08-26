“Our children must be safe in the classroom.”
That’s from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who announced his government is providing up to $2-billion for provinces and territories as part of a new “Safe Return to Class Fund.”
Trudeau announced the funding Wednesday morning. He said it’s on top of the $19-billion Ottawa already promised to provinces and territories to help them cope with the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trudeau adds $112-million is also on the way to First Nations. “to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.”
He said his government, “respects that education is a provincial jurisdiction” and they have made the funding flexible so “provinces and ultimately schools can use it for what they need most.”