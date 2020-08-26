Nelson Hydro will be replacing power poles and doing other maintenance work around the city starting Saturday, leading to several planned outages.

The planned power outages will be taking place throughout the week, while a couple more are planned for early September.

The locations and dates of the planned Nelson Hydro outages includes:

North Shore – Heddle Road including Keniris Road, Miller Road, and The Middle Road

Thursday, August 27, 2020 10:30 am to 5:30 pm



North Shore – The Middle Road

Friday, August 28, 2020 8:30 am – 4:30 pm



North Shore – 3058 to 4273 Hwy 3A including Bainbridge, Hamilton, Bodard, Keiran, McGregor, Kane, Alpine, Dvorjetz, Heroux, Crescent

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

