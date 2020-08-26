Nelson Hydro will be replacing power poles and doing other maintenance work around the city starting Saturday, leading to several planned outages.
The planned power outages will be taking place throughout the week, while a couple more are planned for early September.
The locations and dates of the planned Nelson Hydro outages includes:
- North Shore – Heddle Road including Keniris Road, Miller Road, and The Middle Road
- Thursday, August 27, 2020
- 10:30 am to 5:30 pm
- North Shore – The Middle Road
- Friday, August 28, 2020
- 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
- North Shore – 3058 to 4273 Hwy 3A including Bainbridge, Hamilton, Bodard, Keiran, McGregor, Kane, Alpine, Dvorjetz, Heroux, Crescent
- Tuesday, September 1, 2020
- 6:00 am to 2:00 pm
- 1955 Hwy 3A & 6, STP, Grohman Community
- Wednesday, September 9th and Thursday, September 10th, 2020
- 8:00 am to 4:00 pm