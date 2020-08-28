Ankors said recent overdoses in Nelson have prompted a Drug Alert for the community.

According to Ankors Education, toxic fentanyl and a light purple granular substance are the cause of the alert, leading to an increasing number of overdoses.

Ankors has offered the following tips and guidelines to protect the public:

Don’t use alone Tell a sober friend who can call for help

Test by using a small amount first, and then go slow

Don’t mix alcohol with other drugs

Make sure you have a Naloxone Kit on hand

Call 911 immediately if something doesn’t feel right

Give rescue breaths and Naloxone if someone has decreased breathing or other signs of an overdose

Use the services available at a Mobile Supervised Consumption Unit or an Overdose Prevention Site Ankors -101 Baker Street Monday to Thursday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday: 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm



Naloxone kits can be picked up at Ankors Education for free, while training is also provided by staff on site.

The Drug Alert will remain in effect until Thursday, September 3rd.