Happy Hills Farm, a family-owned business in Rossland is one of 30 small businesses across Canada to receive a $5,000 grant from FedEx and their Support Small grant initiative.

The grants were given to small businesses across the country that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Hills Farm was one of six grant recipients in British Columbia.

Providing fresh food year-round to the community, Happy Hills Farm also works alongside local educators to provide a space for experiential programming. The space is aimed at engaging youth in local food production and nutrition.

Miche Warwick, co-owner of Happy Hills Farm, said this grant is super important for them and all other small businesses that were recipients.

“This grant that we have received from FedEx and just this program they have run to support small business,” said Warwick. “I think it’s so outstanding to see a bigger business say hey, we’ve got to help our small businesses right now because they are some of the most vulnerable businesses through something like this.”

Warwick added the grant should get them through the next wave of the pandemic.

“Canada’s small businesses are essential to our economic recovery and return. Their compelling business stories remind us that championing small businesses is fundamental to the Canadian economy and critical to the economic long-term health of our country,” said Lisa Lisson, President of FedEx Express Canada. “We are proud to do our part and provide some additional support to a few of the many deserving businesses across the country.”

Out of 30 winners, 15 businesses are based in Ontario, and six in B.C.. The remaining winners are from Alberta, Quebec, and New Brunswick. The small businesses provide a range of services and are in various sectors from hospitality, food and beverage, beauty and health care, and entertainment, to manufacturing, education, sports, fitness, recreation, and artisanal crafts.

The six grant recipients from British Columbia include:

Happy Hills Farm – Rossland

Oneberrie – Invermere

Two Hoots Gift Gallery – Cobble Hill

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. – East Kelowna

Kosan Travel Company Ltd. – Vancouver

Autonomous Furniture – Victoria