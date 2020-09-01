Nelson Fire and Rescue putting out grass fire near Nelson Airport (Supplied by Nelson Fire and Rescue)

Nelson Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire that broke out on Lakeside Drive near the Nelson Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to the crew, the fire was approximately 20 metres as it sparked just passed 3:00 pm.

“It was slowing spreading towards the gravel road nearby,” said Nelson Fire and Rescue. “The first arriving crew’s primary objective was to prevent the fire from spreading past the road to

another grassy area adjacent to the RDCK office building.”

As a precaution, the fire crew walked along the area where embers might have been blowing to make sure no extra fires where ignited. The firefighters managed to fully extinguish the flames.

A pair of firefighters first responded to various 911 calls about the fire, while four more on-call firefighters responded from home. Nelson Fire and Rescue said six firefighters responded and extinguished the fire, with help from one utility vehicle and two fire engines.

“The fire appears to have originated in an area frequented by persons either camping or recreating as there was a fair bit of debris in the area, including a large number of bottles and cans. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

The fire crew reported no injuries from the fire.

Nelson Fire and Rescue said they everyone should be extremely careful with ignition sources around the dry grass fuels. If anyone sees a fire, they are asked to immediately call 911.

“Even a grass fire can spread very quickly with a small amount of wind.”