The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Riondel Water System.

The notice is in place due to the continuous power outages in the area due to extreme winds, which is causing untreated water to enter the main water supply.

Until the water can be effectively treated, the Boil Water Notice will remain in effect. The public will be able to use their taps again once water quality results come back with two positive bacteriological tests.

Interior Health and the RDCK recommend everyone in the area boil their drinking water for at least one minute. Water used to wash fruits and vegetables, make beverages or ice, and for brushing teeth should also be water that’s been boiled for at least a minute.

“Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container,” said the RDCK.

Other safe alternative sources are also recommended, such as bottled or distilled water.

Due to the Boil Water Notice, owners of all public facilities in the affected area must either post warnings at all sinks or drinking water fountains or turn off the taps until the water is safe to drink.

