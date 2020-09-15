A portion of the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded for properties west of the intersection of Indian Point Road and Little Slocan South Road, plus all properties south of the Little Slocan River.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre originally issued the Evacuation Alert on Saturday, August 22, 2020 due to the Talbott Creek Wildfire. It affected 305 homes in communities including Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican.

Following the September 14 announcement from the RDCK, the number of affected residences was reduced from 305 to 176.

“This Evacuation Alert has been in place for a long time now and we appreciate the patience and understanding from all the residents affected,” said Chris Johnson, Director of the RDCK EOC. “We are very thankful for the work done by the BC Wildfire Service and are hopeful this type of progress continues and will allow us to remove more homes from the Alert area.”

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service deployed structure protection units (SPU’s) along Slocan River Road, north of Natlamp Road. Three, 20-person unit crews have been working in this area. As a result, only local traffic is allowed on Slocan River Road.

For more details on the updated Evacuation Alert, including detailed maps and the address list, visit this link to the RDCK website.