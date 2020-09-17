Those using the Riondel Water System don’t have to use boiled water or other safe alternatives anymore.

Effective immediately, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has lifted the Boil Water Notice, which was first put in place back on September 8th.

According to the RDCK, Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures will remain in effect for the Riondel Water System until September 30th. Users are only able to water their lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs between 6:00 am and 10:00 am under the Stage 2 measures, as well as from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Due to ongoing power outages caused by windstorms earlier this month, the power outages required the water treatment plant to be bypassed, forcing the Boil Water Notice for Riondel.

Given the rescinding of the notice, Riondel residents can now fully drink water from the tap once again without any cause for concern.