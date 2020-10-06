A 22-hectare ecosystem restoration burn is being planned by the BC Wildfire Service and BC Parks for the West Arm Park area, roughly 5.7 kilometres northeast of Nelson.

The exact time of the burn is yet to be determined by BC Parks, as it will depend on weather and site conditions but they hope to begin Wednesday.

“Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for a low-intensity to moderate-intensity fire,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Once burning starts, smoke will be visible from Nelson, surrounding communities, and people travelling along Highway 3A.

The BC Wildfire Service said the main goals of the burn are to:

Help restore forest health

Delay the growth of invasive shrub species

Reduce the accumulation of dead and combustible material

Decrease the risk of a wildfire

“All prescribed burns take into account smoke impact. Actions to minimize negative effects are a requirement and included in the burn plan,” said BC Parks. “Trained BC Wildfire Service personnel will monitor this fire at all times.”

