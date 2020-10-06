Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer on Tuesday.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Northern Health recording more COVID-19 cases in the past month than the previous five combined
- Encouraging news on vaccine candidates and the likelihood we could see more than one treatment for COVID-19
- Increasing B.C.’s testing capacity to 20,000 per day during the fall and winter
- Why it’s important to get your flu shot this year due to the pandemic
- Death threats that have been made to her since the pandemic began
- The chances of junior hockey teams seeing fans in the stands this season
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: