Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 549 new COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend, an average of 137 new cases between Friday and Monday, although the new cases are mostly from a backlog of delayed testing results.

B.C.’s Chief Health Officer is reporting 1,476 active cases in British Columbia.

Interior Health has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, as 30 active cases are in isolation, and one person is in hospital in intensive care. Interior Health’s COVID-19 recovery rate remains at 95% as two people in the health authority have died from the virus since the pandemic began. Interior Health has had a total of 582 cases to-date.

As of Thursday, October 8th, the East Kootenay has reported 37 total COVID-19 cases, while the Kootenay Boundary has reported 28. Localized data is only released every week.

Province-wide, 77 people are currently in hospital and 24 are in intensive care.

Although a backlog in delayed testing results led to increasing statistics over the Thanksgiving weekend, Dr. Henry said B.C. won’t know the true impacts of activities over the Thanksgiving weekend until next week at the earliest. That is because COVID-19 symptoms don’t typically appear until at least a week after exposure.

MORE: COVID-19 Data (BCCDC)