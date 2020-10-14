The Village of Kaslo has put a Boil Water Advisory into effect for all users of the water system.

High turbidity at the water treatment plan forced Kalso to implement the Boil Water Advisory.

Residents are asked to immediately boil their water for at least a full minute before use, or find a safe alternative such as bottled water.

Any water used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice, or making baby formula must be boiled for a full minute.

“Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, viruses, and microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water,” said the Village of Kalso. “These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.