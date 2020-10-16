Nearly 105,000 British Columbians cast an early ballot on Thursday, the first day of advance voting in the 2020 election.

Advance voting officially opened as of Thursday in all local ridings, with polling stations open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm until Wednesday, October 21st. Polling locations will then open again for election day on Saturday, October 24th.

As compared to the first day of advance polls in the 2017 election, turnout was slightly down. 104,937 voters cast an early ballot on Thursday, while 122,465 did the same back in 2017.

Across the East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary’s ridings, approximately 4.6% of registered voters cast a ballot on the first day of the advance polls.

Here’s the breakdown by each individual riding:

Columbia River-Revelstoke Advance Voting Turnout (Oct. 15) 1,400 Total Registered Voters (as of Sep. 26) 26,166 Percentage 5.35%

Kootenay East Advance Voting Turnout (Oct. 15) 1,883 Total Registered Voters (as of Sep. 26) 32,135 Percentage 5.85%

Nelson-Creston Advance Voting Turnout (Oct. 15) 773 Total Registered Voters (as of Sep. 26) 29,389 Percentage 2.63%

Kootenay West Advance Voting Turnout (Oct. 15) 1,170 Total Registered Voters (as of Sep. 26) 33,192 Percentage 3.52%

Boundary-Similkameen Advance Voting Turnout (Oct. 15) 2,072 Total Registered Voters (as of Sep. 26) 36,593 Percentage 5.66%



