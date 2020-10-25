Below are the 2020 preliminary election results for both the British Columbia Legislature and local East Kootenay, West Kootenay, and Kootenay Boundary ridings.
British Columbia
- BC NDP – John Horgan
- Total – 53
- Elected – 50
- Leading – 5
- Legislature
- Gained – 14
- Lost – 0
- Votes
- Total – 497,298
- Share – 44.63%
- Total – 53
- BC Liberal Party – Andrew Wilkinson
- Total – 29
- Elected – 25
- Leading – 4
- Legislature
- Gained – 0
- Lost – 14
- Votes
- Total – 395,933
- Share – 35.57%
- Total – 29
- BC Green Party – Sonia Furstenau
- Total – 3
- Elected – 3
- Leading – 0
- Legislature
- Gained – 1
- Lost – 1
- Votes
- Total – 171,621
- Share – 15.42%
- Total – 3
* 44 seats needed for a majority
Kootenay East
- Tom Shypitka – BC Liberal Party
- 8,212
- 59.65%
- Wayne Stetski – BC NDP
- 4,152
- 30.16%
- Kerri Wall – BC Green Party
- 1,403
- 10.19%
Total Votes: 13,767
Polls reporting: 85/86
Columbia River-Revelstoke
- Samson Boyer – BC Green Party
- 1,546
- 13.03%
- Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP
- 4,551
- 38.35%
- Doug Clovechok – BC Liberal Party
- 5,770
- 48.62%
Total Votes: 11,867
Polls reporting: 76/77
Nelson-Creston
- Brittny Anderson – BC NDP
- 4,947
- 39.86%
- Nicole Charlwood – BC Green Party
- 4,211
- 33.93%
- Tanya Finley – BC Liberal Party
- 2,958
- 23.83%
- Terry Tiessen – Libertarian
- 296
- 2.38%
Total Votes: 12,412
Polls reporting: 67/77
Kootenay West
- Glen Byle – Conservative
- 339
- 9.96%
- Katrine Conroy – BC NDP
- 1,979
- 58.15%
- Andrew Duncan – BC Green Party
- 661
- 19.42%
- Corbin Kelley – BC Liberal Party
- 332
- 9.76%
- Fletcher Quince – Independent
- 32
- 0.94%
- Ed Varney – Independent
- 60
- 1.76%
Total Votes: 3,403
Polls reporting: 23/87
Boundary Similkameen
- Arlyn Greig – Wexit BC
- 407
- 2.60%
- Roly Russell – BC NDP
- 7,529
- 48.04%
- Darryl Seres – Conservative
- 1,963
- 12.53%
- Petra Veintimilla – BC Liberal Party
- 5,773
- 36.84%
Total Votes: 15,672
Polls reporting: 92/98
