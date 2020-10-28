The RDCK is asking the public's opinion on the 100% Renewable Energy Plan (Supplied by the Regional District of Central Kootenay)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) wants to hear from you on renewable energy priorities throughout the community.

Along with the RDCK, the communities of Nelson, Castlegar, Kaslo, New Denver, Rossland, Silverton, Slocan, and Warfield have all made commitments to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

“The goal is to have any remaining energy use coming from renewable sources to create healthier and safer communities, stronger economics with better careers, and cleaner energy use locally,” said the RDCK.

According to the RDCK, the Renewable Energy Plan focuses on transportation, electricity, heating, cooling, and waste management.



There are a number of ways to get your voice out on the topic including an online survey that is running until November 20th, a dedicated phone line you can call at 778-760-3772, as well as webinars being held throughout November. Each community and RDCK Electoral Area is providing the public a chance to provide input their own unique webinar.

