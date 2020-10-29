If you are using a Daily Shield brand of hand sanitizer, you should likely toss it.

Health Canada had earlier said the brand pulled off shelves at Dollarama stores across the country was a counterfeit but now the agency says that’s not the case. Health Canada said the sanitizer doesn’t have enough ethanol in it to effectively kill germs. The sanitizer also contains methanol, which can cause serious health issues, including death if ingested.

Health Canada has suspended the manufacturer’s product licences, Mississauga-based Bio Life Sciences Corp.