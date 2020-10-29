Halloween will look different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, but RCMP is reminding the public of ways they can safely enjoy the night.
Trail and Greater District RCMP are promoting safety this Saturday by releasing a list of tips for those that will choose to go trick-or-treating.
- Never trick-or-treat alone
- With parents of responsible adults
- With a friend or in a friend group
- Maximum of six people in your social bubble
- Carry a cellphone
- Making sure you are visible in the dark
- Use a flashlight
- Wear reflective clothing or tape
- Use glow sticks
- Ensure costumes fit properly
- Stay on the sidewalk
- Use designated crosswalks
- Only attend well-lit houses
- Do not eat candy until it’s been examined by parents
- Wash and sanitize your hands frequently
- Take extra precautions when getting candy
- Wash wrappers when you get back home
- Do not go out if sick
When it comes to homeowners and renters that are handing out the candy, there are also some tips to do it safely.
- Have a well-lit house
- Make sure the property is clear of any obstacles
- If using candles, keep an eye on them
- Keep any pets indoors
- If in mandatory self-isolation, don’t participate in Halloween
Trail RCMP suggests “no-touch” alternatives when handing out candy, in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
- Use gloves or tongs
- Pre-package candy and lay it out ahead of time
- Use a 6-foot candy chute
- Mark the ground with lines every six feet
- Remain outside of your front house waiting for trick-or-treaters
- Have hand sanitizer ready
Trail RCMP isn’t just promoting the safety of those trick-or-treating but also to those that are out driving out this weekend.
- Drive sober
- Slow down and be extra cautious
- Expect children to dart out from behind cars
- Be extra careful around crosswalks
