The second annual Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, November 1st through 7th, focuses on preventing carbon monoxide (CO) from entering your home.

The Castlegar Fire Department said properly maintaining all fuel-burning appliances and installing CO alarms are the first steps to preventing any issues.

“You should install a working CO alarm on every storey of your home and next to each sleeping area,” said Sam Lattanzio, Castlegar Fire Chief. “Make sure to test and clean your carbon monoxide alarms regularly and replace them according to manufacturer’s instructions.”

Along with CO alarms and keeping up with regular maintenance to appliances, the Fire Department has released a list of ways to stop carbon monoxide from ever entering your home.

Check that all outside vents are not blocked

Never use barbeques inside a garage Even if the garage door is open

Portable fuel-burning heaters should only be used outside In well-ventilated areas

Make sure portable fuel-burning heaters are vented properly

Never use the stove or oven to heat your home

Open a chimney duct before using the fireplace

Never run a fuel-powered engine in a garage Even if the garage door is open



“If your CO alarm sounds, and you or other occupants are suffering symptoms of CO poisoning, get everyone out of the home immediately, then call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number from outside,” said the Castlegar Fire Department. “If your CO alarm sounds and no one is suffering from symptoms of CO poisoning, check to see if the battery needs replacing, or the alarm has reached its ‘end-of-life’ before calling 9-1-1.”

According to the BC Coroners Service, there have been almost 120 deaths in the past ten years due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Chief Lattanzio said the deaths can be preventable if you know the symptoms.

Flu-like symptoms

Headaches

Nausea

Dizziness

Confusion

Drowsiness

Loss of consciousness

Death

MORE: Carbon Monoxide Safety (Technical Safety)