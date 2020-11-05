A cougar has been spotted in various areas around Nelson multiple times over the last few days.

For now, residents are encouraged to monitor their children closely outdoors and to bring their pets in at night.

That from the Nelson Police Department who shared some safety tips if you come across one of these big and dangerous cats.

Never approach a cougar. Immediately and forcefully show the animal that you’re a human by waving your arms and being vocal. Never turn your back to a cougar. Always face it while slowly backing away. Never run away as it may trigger a chase response from the cougar. If a cougar attacks, fight back.

According to the NPD, the BC Conservation Service knows of the recent cougar activity. Further sightings can be reported by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP or by cellular art #7277.