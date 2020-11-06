A veteran with the Royal Canadian Legion wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day. (Supplied by Pixabay)

Update (12:20 pm):

The swift backlash from Canadians and the federal government has changed the minds at the top of Whole Foods.

Canada’s Veteran Affairs Minister said the grocery chain will now allow staff to wear poppies on their uniforms.

Whole Foods, an American-owned company, issued a new uniform policy that prohibited buttons or pins on staff aprons earlier on in the month.

Earlier on Friday the House of Commons voted unanimously to adopt a motion calling on all Canadian employers to allow their employees to wear poppies during Veterans Week.

*** with files from Wendy Gray **

Original Story:

An American-owned chain of supermarkets is banning employees at its Canadian stores from wearing poppies on their uniforms, prompting strong public backlash.

Management at Whole Foods said the company’s dress code provides a simplified and unified policy regarding uniforms.

The company, which is owned by Amazon, has 14 stores in Canada, six of which are in British Columbia.

Whole Foods said it’s proud to support the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy campaign with a donation of $8,000 from its stores.

The public backlash has been strong since the announcement, from various Premiers across the country, and now from the House of Commons. They quickly voted unanimously to adopt a motion calling on all Canadian employers to allow their employees to wear poppies during Veterans Week.

Premier-elect John Horgan took to Twitter on Friday to express his displeasure.

“Wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day and Aboriginal Veterans Day is about honouring people who have given so much in service to others. Give your heads a shake.”

*** with files from Norman Jack, Casey Kenny and Bradley Jones ***