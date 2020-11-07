Now one week into the new job, Scott Spencer has been officially named the new General Manager of Nelson Hydro.

Spencer spent the last three years working up north as the Chief Technical Officer, Asset Management, and Engineer for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation. He said his experience will help him in his new role.

“The Northwest Territories Power Corporation is very similar to Nelson Hydro in terms of generation transmission and distribution of power for their communities and people are very connected to the customers and understand their customers,” Spencer told MyNelsonNow.com. “It’s a small enough organization that you get to know individuals, you know how to make sure you’re adding value to the customer base, so very good experience to bring into Nelson Hydro.”

Spencer has a Masters of Business Administration in Renewables, a Masters Certificate in Project Management, and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering.

He started his career with the Canadian Forces Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Branch where he worked for four years before moving on to working at places like GE Canada, HeatWave Technologies, Teck Cominco, and Zellstoff Celgar. Spencer finished up working as the Director of Major Projects for Columbia Power Corporation before accepting the job up north.

With the new job, comes the move back to Nelson, where he lived for the previous 20 years. Spencer said Nelson has always had a special place in his heart.

“I am so thrilled to be back here! We moved here to the Kootenays in 1997 to raise our kids and loved it and three years ago I took the opportunity to travel north when the last of our kids was off to university and great experience and it really helped me appreciate what a treasure it is to live in Nelson and have such a fantastic community.”