Nelson Fire and Rescue Services were called to an apartment in the Fairview neighbourhood Thursday morning, after smoke was seen billowing out of the first floor.

Four firefighters found two mattresses on fire at the scene. They suspect the fire started from improperly discarded smoking material.

Nelson Fire and Rescue said total damage caused by the fire is estimated at $1,000.

Upon arrival, the fire crew said their first objective was to search the floor and make sure everyone was safe. Unable to complete a full search due to the thick smoke, firefighters were still able to confirm that no one was injured in the incident.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services is reminding people to make sure their smoking material is fully put out. Whenever possible, they said people should smoke outside and away from any structures. They also added homes should always have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.